Calls for 'swift action' as NI government pledges sheep support scheme

Northern Irish farmers are urging the local government to 'move swiftly' on any sheep support scheme following a new ministerial commitment.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) that a sheep support scheme is now a priority.

However, the union is calling on the department to go beyond verbal commitments and deliver "long-overdue" support to sheep farmers who, it says, have already been left waiting too long.

Speaking at Stormont, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir stated that the NI government is currently focused on delivering the Farming with Nature agri-environment scheme, which is due to launch in mid-May at the Balmoral Show.

Once that scheme is rolled out, DAERA resources are expected to be directed towards the development and implementation of the sheep support scheme.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy welcomed this: “Sheep support has finally being given ministerial attention after months of engagements with DAERA’s policy team.

"On the one hand, it’s positive to have some idea of a timeline for sheep support, but on the other, it’s completely unjust that our farmers are still waiting for actual progress to be made.

"They feel left behind while new schemes are being rolled out for other sectors as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme."

Mr Cuddy also raised concerns about the repeated citing of resource constraints as a reason for the delay.

“Resource pressures have once again been stated as the cause of the hold up for sheep support - our farmers are scunnered hearing this."

He asked: "We are very aware that there is a resource issue, but what are DAERA doing to resolve it?"

Sheep farmers face some of the lowest incomes in Northern Irish agriculture, with the UFU slamming the expectation that they should continue to wait.

The majority of sheep in NI are farmed on upland ground within severely disadvantaged areas — regions that have faced prolonged underinvestment since the removal of the Areas of Natural Constraints payment and the end of basic payment levelling.

"It’s completely unfair to expect them to be ok waiting until DAERA finally get around to supporting them," Mr Cuddy said.

"The Farming with Nature Scheme is expected to be launched at the Balmoral Show, but the roll out will still require significant input and delays could still happen."

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, sheep farmers are benefiting from up to €25 per ewe through government-backed support schemes.

Mr Cuddy concluded: "It’s very difficult to see their counterparts getting the necessary support to thrive, whilst they’re simply trying to stay competitive in the market place and make ends meet.

"It’s not sustainable and its putting NI’s sheep industry at a competitive disadvantage."