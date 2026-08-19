Calls for UK horticulture boost as climate risks threaten imports

A lack of investment in UK horticulture has left Britain heavily dependent on fruit and vegetables imported from countries vulnerable to climate change, a new report has warned.

The Food Foundation found that 18 of the UK’s 20 biggest overseas suppliers of fruit and vegetables are moderately to severely vulnerable to climate change.

Britain currently imports around 80% of its fruit and 47% of its vegetables, raising concerns over future food prices, shortages and supply disruption as extreme weather becomes more frequent.

The new report, Farming for 5-a-day, argues that more produce could be grown domestically while calling for greater investment in climate resilience and farm productivity.

Although the UK has experienced heatwaves, drought and wildfires, the report says many of the countries supplying Britain with staple fruit and vegetables are even more exposed to the effects of climate change.

That reliance leaves the UK vulnerable to food price shocks caused by extreme weather, geopolitical instability and volatile global markets, according to The Food Foundation.

Britain is largely self-sufficient in grains, meat, milk and eggs, but imports around 40% of all its food and has one of the lowest food self-sufficiency ratios among large Western European countries.

The report says there is significant scope to increase domestic production of fruit and vegetables already suited to the British climate.

Five of the nine most commonly purchased fruits — apples, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and pears — can be grown in the UK. However, Britain remains less than 40% self-sufficient in four of those crops.

Imports will continue to be needed for produce such as bananas and citrus fruits, but the report argues more home-grown fruit could help strengthen food security.

There is also potential to increase production of tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, cucumbers, onions, broccoli and green beans.

Of the vegetables examined, only carrots achieved high self-sufficiency, at 94%, while the others were below 50%.

The Food Foundation says the figures highlight a mismatch between what Britain produces and what people are encouraged to eat.

Government dietary guidance recommends fruit and vegetables should make up 41% of the diet, yet they account for only 7% of the food groups produced domestically, according to figures cited in the report.

At the same time, fewer than one in three adults and fewer than one in ten 11 to 18-year-olds are currently eating their recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

The report calls for government action to increase both domestic production and consumption, arguing that stronger British horticulture could improve food security, public health and resilience to climate-related disruption.

Anna Taylor, Executive Director of The Food Foundation, said: "Whilst the UK has been experiencing successive heatwaves and drought across much of the country, it is important to acknowledge that most of the countries we import our staple, healthy foods from are in an even more vulnerable position as we see the impacts of climate change ramp up across the globe."

She added: "There is a risk this will drive up prices in the future, putting nutritious foods further out of reach for many, so it is important government takes action now to prevent this from happening."

Taylor said ministers should support growers to adapt to changing weather while expanding domestic production.

She added: "Government must invest to increase consumption of fruit and veg, to ensure we are growing more of these foods domestically, and to support farmers so they are able to adapt to changing weather patterns in the UK."

Separate analysis from Green Alliance, published last week, suggested replacing half of the fruit and vegetables Britain imports but could grow domestically could generate £1.9 billion for farmers and increase UK food self-sufficiency to 66%.

It estimated the expansion would require less than 50,000 hectares, equivalent to around 0.3% of the UK’s farmed area, while reducing exposure to extreme weather and disruption affecting overseas supply.

The Food Foundation report also points to wider economic benefits from expanding British horticulture.

Research cited by the report suggests growth in the sector could add billions of pounds to the economy, create more than 20,000 jobs and increase farm profits across the country by 3%.

Ali Capper, Executive Chairman of British Apples and Pears Ltd, said greater domestic production could help strengthen national food security.

"We have an excellent growing climate in the UK and can create much greater food security by growing more fruit and vegetables here. We know from the growers we represent that they are ambitious to grow their British businesses."

Capper said growers needed greater certainty over the Seasonal Workers Scheme, access to water, planning rules, energy costs and market returns.

She added: "Growers also need market certainty - long term agreements and profitable returns. Our society deserves to be able to buy a homegrown 5-a-day. The Horticulture Sector Growth Plan is the ideal initiative to make this happen."

The report also highlights the Netherlands as an example of what sustained investment in horticulture can achieve.

Professor Paul Behrens, British Academy Global Professor at the Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford, said Dutch growers had benefited from decades of consistent support for innovation and protected cropping.

"Dutch growers have put around 1,770 hectares under glass for tomatoes alone while the UK's entire protected vegetable area comes to 866 hectares. The Dutch growers became a powerhouse from four decades of consistent, innovation-led policy."

The Food Foundation says the government’s forthcoming Horticulture Sector Growth Plan offers an opportunity to strengthen domestic production while helping farms adapt to changing weather.

It is calling for the plan to support affordable healthy food, fair returns for growers and stronger local supply chains, alongside long-term targets to increase fruit and vegetable consumption and the proportion produced in Britain.