Calls grow for Organic Action Plan after minister visits Riverford

Calls for an Organic Action Plan for England are growing as ministers face pressure to help farmers capture more of the UK’s expanding organic market.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle visited Riverford’s organic farm and packing facility at Sacrewell, near Peterborough, on 10 June.

She met farmers and representatives from across the organic sector to discuss how England could scale up organic production, strengthen supply chains and meet rising consumer demand.

The UK organic market reached £3.9 billion last year, up 4.2% year-on-year, according to Soil Association Certification’s latest Organic Market Report.

A farmer survey carried out for the report found that 85% of organic farmers said sales were either growing or remaining stable, while fewer than 10% reported a drop in sales.

However, organic farmland in England remains static at around 3%, despite continued market growth.

Much of the demand for organic food is still being met by imports, prompting renewed calls for clearer policy support for English farmers.

The sector says the position contrasts with devolved nations that have introduced clearer strategies to support organic conversion and production.

Organic leaders argue that an action plan could help English farmers convert more land, meet rising demand and reduce reliance on imported organic produce.

Dame Angela’s visit brought together representatives from Riverford, the Soil Association and the English Organic Forum.

The discussions focused on how organic farming could support resilient food production, healthier soils, greater biodiversity and stronger domestic supply chains.

Rob Haward, chief executive of Riverford, said British farmers were under growing pressure from climate volatility, rising costs and supply chain disruption.

He said: “Organic farming can help strengthen resilience because it builds fertility in the soil rather than relying on synthetic fertilisers and chemicals, and supports healthier, more diverse farming systems.

“At Riverford, we’ve farmed organically for 40 years because it offers something straightforward: strict standards, full transparency and farming that works with nature, not against it.”

The visit follows other recent engagement between the minister and organic producers, including visits to Growing Communities and G’s Organic.

Sector representatives said this showed growing dialogue between government and the organic industry.

They are calling for future policy to strengthen domestic processing, improve distribution and increase access to organic food through public procurement and retail supply chains.

Mr Haward said growing demand created an opportunity for British farmers and food businesses.

He said: “Demand for organic food is growing strongly, yet much of that demand is still being met through imports.

“We were pleased to welcome the Minister to Sacrewell and discuss how British farmers and food businesses can meet more of that demand, strengthen domestic supply chains and build a more resilient food system for the future.”

The English Organic Forum and Soil Association said organic farming could help government deliver on food production, climate and nature goals.

Adrian Steele, co-chair of the English Organic Forum and Soil Association farming adviser, said organic offered a way to tackle environmental pressures while keeping land in production.

He said: “Organic farming provides government with a key solution to tackling the climate and nature crises without taking land out of our food production.

“There is also rising consumer demand for organic that British farmers can tap into, as a significant proportion of this demand is currently being met by imports.”

Mr Steele said the sector welcomed the minister’s interest in organic farming following her visit to Riverford.

He said she had heard from representatives across the sector about the growth opportunities and environmental benefits linked to organic production.

He added: “Through ongoing, collaborative work with Defra, we’re seeing recognition that organic can support government ambitions by delivering resilient food production with healthier soils and more biodiversity, without relying on synthetic inputs.

“We now look forward to finding practical outcomes that benefit the whole supply chain through an Organic Action Plan for England, which is expected to land this summer and build on organic’s decade-long market growth.”

The sector says the discussions are timely given the pressures facing food systems from climate volatility, supply chain disruption and wider global uncertainty.

It argues that a clearer policy framework could help farmers meet rising demand while supporting soil health, biodiversity and domestic food resilience.

The sector says an Organic Action Plan for England could give farmers a clearer route to grow the market, reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the country’s organic supply chain.