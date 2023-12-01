Calls made for glyphosate to be approved in UK for all uses

Calls have been made for glyphosate to be approved in the UK for all uses, including pre-harvest, after the EU renewed the herbicide for 10 years.

The European Commission has confirmed it will reauthorise the weedkiller glyphosate for another 10 years, subject to certain new conditions and restrictions.

However, the regulation introduces new requirements on the product, including its use as a desiccant pre-harvest.

Farming unions in the UK are seeking a similar authorisation, including the ability to use the product pre-harvest.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has yet to begin the reauthorisation process, but NFU Scotland is one group already building its case for reauthorisation.

NFU Scotland’s combinable crops committee chair, Willie Thomson, said the union was 'delighted' that 'science-led evidence' had driven the debate in the EU.

Mr Thomson said: “We will look to build a robust case, using evidence and case studies from our members, on the need to have glyphosate available for use, but also the need for it to be available for pre-harvest use, if required.

“Scotland’s maritime climate can make harvest challenging and this year was a great case in point. Farmers and those in the grain trade know the disaster that would have ensued this year, around yields and quality, if glyphosate had not been available to use pre-harvest on cereals.

"Similarly, if we cannot use glyphosate as a desiccant on oilseed rape than we are in trouble, as there is very little practical alternative available just now in Scotland."

Glyphosate, which is the world's most widely used herbicide, was approved for use in the bloc until 15 December 2023.

Its renewal comes with new conditions and restrictions, including a prohibition of pre-harvest use as a desiccant and the need for certain measures to protect non-target organisms.

Mr Thomson said reauthorisation of glyphosate would also be 'hugely beneficial' as the UK moves to a lower carbon model of farming.

"It is a vital tool in the success of reduced tillage systems," he said, adding this was in line with Scottish government’s own stated ambitions.

“Glyphosate is such an important plant protection product that we must all work to ensure it remains permanently available, and not just for the next ten years."