Calls made for new committee providing oversight on UK food security

Calls have been made for the government to introduce an independent, statutory committee to provide 'comprehensive oversight' on UK food security.

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), which speaks for the agri-supply industry, made the suggestion at Number 10's Farm to Fork Summit.

Despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiling a new UK Food Security Index at the summit on Tuesday (14 May), AIC believes this does not go far enough.

Instead, its proposal for a committee would include advocates from all parts of the food supply chain to plan for long term food security.

Unlike some other countries, the UK currently lacks a joined-up, cross-government strategy on land use or food security.

However, AIC warned that 'short-term, reactive, unpredictable decision-making' was not only bad for business, but also for the UK's food security.

It comes after a recent NFU survey revealed a crisis of confidence among farmers, which showed confidence levels at a record low following the wettest winter on record.

AIC added that the unprecedented supply chain shocks of recent years had added to this, exposing the fragility of the UK’s food and farming supply and its 'deeply concerning' lack of security.

Chaired independently, its proposed statutory body would advise the UK and devolved governments on the drivers of food security.

It would report to parliament on progress made in enhancing the productivity and resilience of the UK’s entire agri-food supply chain.

Much like the Independent Committee on Climate Change, it would take a cross-UK view of the legislative direction, aiding policy development and collaboration in support of our nation’s food security.

AIC chief executive Robert Sheasby joined the second annual Farm to Fork Summit held by the prime minister at 10 Downing Street.

"What we do with our land resource, and the food we produce with it matters for our economy, our productivity, our environment, and our people," he said.

"The lack of confidence to plan, build and invest affects our food security at a time when we need it more than ever, a point proven beyond doubt by the events of the past few years alone with prices rising for British families.

"This is why we desperately need a cross-government, cross-industry, cross-UK view to plan for the future of our national food supply."

The summit saw leading farming industry leaders get around the table with policymakers to discuss opportunities to promote UK food security, sector growth, innovation, and sustainability efforts.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw, who also attended the event at Downing Street, explained that 'food security is national security'.

He said: “The NFU’s recent confidence survey revealed just how tough it is out there currently – the reality is that some farmers and growers believe they may not survive long enough to benefit from [the] announcements.

“That’s why, while we are pleased to see the prime minister saying UK food security is vital to our national security, we need actions in the short-term that underpin that statement, in order to rebuild confidence and resilience."