Calls made to roll out AI and sensors to boost UK food safety

Calls have been made for the government to change how food quality and safety is checked, as new technology can track food from farm-to-plate in real time.

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) has today called for 'big changes' on food safety, as the system in place has allowed for 'high profile failures'.

Food fraud costs the UK up to £2 billion a year, putting both businesses and consumers at risk.

It comes after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) released a report highlighting the growing problem of food crime, such as mislabelled or unsafe meat.

However, AIMS said there was 'good news', as modern technology, such as the blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and sensors, could be more effective.

Dr Jason Aldiss, head of external affairs at AIMS, said: "These technologies will stop food fraud, reduce costs for businesses, and give consumers peace of mind that their food is safe and genuine.”

"The use of modern technology could cut these crimes dramatically while lowering costs."

Blockchain technology allows the tracking of every stage of food production, while AI can spot problems before they even happen.

The use of biosensors can also check animal health and welfare, as well as food quality instantly.

Dr Aldiss explained that this technology didn't just stop crime, but it was also cheaper than the old systems and was ready to use now.

“British farms already lead the world in food quality. Now, we just need to adopt the right technology to keep up that reputation and save money in the process,” he said.

“By making these changes, we’ll ensure that bad practices are caught early, keeping the entire industry on track and giving consumers the confidence that the food they buy is safe”.