Cambrian Mountains Lamb receives legal protection

Cambrian Mountains Lamb is the second new Welsh product to be awarded the UK Geographical Indication status, hot on the heels of Gower Lamb which won the accolade last month.

From today, only legitimate ‘Cambrian Mountains Lamb’ from the region can be sold with the UK GI seal of approval.

The application for UK GI status was made on behalf of the Cambrian Mountains Lamb Producer Group and supported by the Welsh government.

The group was originally brought together by the Cambrian Mountains Initiative, a project inspired by Prince Charles to help sustain traditional Welsh upland farms.

Cambrian Mountains Lamb is a seasonal product. After a winter in the valley, the lambs are shepherded up to the hills for the long summer grazing on natural pastureland rich in varied grasses and herbs.

This contributes to the taste of Cambrian Mountains Lamb and produces a lighter weight hill lamb.

In addition to the lambs’ natural diet, they are produced exclusively from ewes that are predominantly either Welsh Mountain or from other traditional Welsh native hill breeds.

This makes for slower maturing lamb which gives more time for its “delicate and sweet” flavour to develop.

Huw Davies from Aberdauddwr Farm and a member of the producer group said: “We are really pleased to achieve this UK GI status in recognition of the unique product.

"Having UKGI status, I hope the consumer will be able to enjoy Cambrian Mountains Lamb for many years to come.”

The new UK GI schemes, which include Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG), were launched post-brexit.

They were designed to ensure that popular and traditional products from across the country can obtain special status to mark out their authenticity and origin.

Producers whose foods are granted GI status benefit from intellectual property protection, so that others cannot imitate them.

Welsh Gower Salt Marsh Lamb became the first product to receive protected status under the scheme.