Campaign of activities returns with aim to boost Welsh farming

A week-long campaign of activities and events taking place next month will promote Welsh food and agriculture to politicians and the wider public.

NFU Cymru's Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week, returns this year from 19 June, with events promoting positive messaging about Welsh agriculture.

On the first day, Welsh farmers are being encouraged to take to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to highlight the importance of farming to Wales and its communities.

Farmers are being encouraged to tweet using the hashtags #WelshFarmingWeek and #WythnosFfermioCymreig and tag the union in their posts.

The day after, on 20 June, NFU Cymru will take Welsh farming to the heart of Cardiff Bay with a special Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming event at the Senedd.

The reception will also see the union launch its new policy document setting out its priorities for future post-Brexit support.

Members of the Senedd attending the event will be encouraged to support Welsh agriculture over the course of this Welsh Parliament.

On 21 June, NFU Cymru is hosting a virtual live lesson in both English and Welsh language for school children across the country to learn more about the farming industry and where their food comes from.

It is a free event for all schools to attend, with registration available on NFU Cymru's website where more resources are available.

Day four of the Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week - 22 June - will see a school leaders event take place at Bwlchwernen Fawr, Lampeter.

The purpose of it will be to discuss how schools can introduce more local, seasonal, and nutritious foods into their kitchens, whilst also exploring how to integrate learning about food through the curriculum and through mealtimes.

A week of promotional activity will draw to a close on 10 June with Members of the Senedd invited to local on-farm meetings across Wales.

The visits will be an opportunity for members to engage with politicians and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing Welsh agriculture at this juncture.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Given the success of last year’s Welsh Farming Week it was an easy decision for us as a union to try and build on the fantastic support we received and to make this year’s event even bigger and better.

There is no getting away from the fact that Welsh farming is facing significant challenges at present and has done for some time.

"This week is about spreading positive messaging about our role in feeding the nation healthy, climate friendly food, while enhancing the environment and ensuring prosperous rural communities.

"We have another exciting week of activities planned across Wales and I hope we can see the industry unite over the course of the week to champion Welsh agriculture.”