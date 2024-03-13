Campaign putting spotlight on beef produced in Britain returns

A nationwide campaign seeking to put a spotlight on beef produced in Britain returns for 2024, with an emphasis on the meat being 'naturally delicious'.

The iconic Great British Beef Week (GBBW) returns for its 14th year on 23 April 2024, coinciding with St George's Day.

Launched by farmers, it celebrates the versatility of British beef while highlighting the commitment of the sector's sustainable practices.

The event is the brainchild of Ladies in Beef, a voluntary organisation of female beef farmers founded by Devon producer Jilly Greed and former NFU President Minette Batters.

The group was formed to help drive awareness of the quality of British beef to consumers using a country-wide network of beef producers.

This year, the public will be inspired to experiment with 'naturally delicious' British beef, from traditional UK recipes to global ones.

Ahead of the week-long festivities, farmer and LiB member, Anna Blumfield, is hosting an event called ‘British Beef Re-imagined' at Deersbrook Farm in Essex.

Attendees will embark on a field-to-fork journey, experiencing first-hand the processes involved in beef production.

AHDB, which backs the initiative, is also collaborating with several well-known food influencers who will lend their expertise to create their own 'British Beef Re-imagined' dishes.

Karl Pendlebury, from AHDB, said: “Beef farmers work hard to produce a quality product to world-class food and farming standards that can give consumers confidence in the food on their plate.

"Along with the animal welfare systems in place around the country, farmers are working with the environment and nature in mind to reduce inorganic inputs and create wildlife corridors”

Beef farmer and LiB member, Anna Blumfield added: “GBBW is not just about enjoying delicious meals, it also raises awareness about the importance of supporting the British farming community with the challenges they face.”

The campaign is supported by AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, Livestock and Meat Commission, NFU, Red Tractor and charity RABI.