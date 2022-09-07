Campaign returns to help protect attitudes of British meat and dairy

A campaign returns this week to help protect the public's long term attitudes to British meat and dairy, by highlighting they can be included as part of a healthy and sustainable diet.

The AHDB initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the positive food choices that consumers can make by focusing on key messages.

These include that meat and dairy is a source of Vitamin B12, which isn’t naturally present in plant-based foods, as well as the UK's world-class production standards.

The 'We Eat Balanced' campaign can be seen across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky’s catch-up TV, YouTube, social media, as well as newspapers and supermarkets.

It again features nine-year-old Nancy and her grandfather, who proved a hit last time with consumers, particularly young adults – a demographic that’s been harder to reach historically.

The campaign will also feature farmers who tell the story about British farming, by showing the care and attention they take when running a farm and raising livestock.

The last burst of We Eat Balanced, aired in January and February, was seen by nearly 24 million UK households, figures show.

After seeing it, purchase intent for meat on the next shop among the 34 to 49 age group rose 5%, while dairy saw a 6% increase among the 16 to 34-year-olds.

AHDB said: "At a time when consumers were being subjected to more and more negative misinformation about food and farming from Britain, our campaign was successful at communicating that meat and dairy can be part of a balanced and sustainable diet.

"It’s been great to see the We Eat Balanced campaign is striking the right note with industry, and to see all the support it’s getting out there."

We Eat Balanced was first launched in January 2021, and it represented a first for the meat and dairy industry as it was delivered in partnership from across the pork, beef, lamb and dairy sectors.