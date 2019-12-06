Campaign urges shoppers to buy turkey direct from farm

The campaign encourages shoppers to buy their Christmas turkey direct from the farm where it was produced

Farmers are being urged to take to social media today to share messages of why buying local is important during the festive period.

NFU's annual campaign #BuyMyTurkey aims to raise the profile of locally produced meat and encourage consumers to support their local farmers.

The public, and farmers, have been encouraged to post pictures of themselves, of their farm and turkeys, and to highlight why buying British is a must during the Christmas period.

Buying a turkey directly from the farm where it has been produced allows consumers to purchase a fresh whole bird and not just a crown.







Buying at the farm supports British farmers’ high animal welfare standards while boosting the local economy.

The annual campaign also aims to educate consumers to better understand where their food comes from.

The public have been urged by the NFU to look carefully at the country of origin labelling, and keep an eye out for the Red Tractor logo, when shopping this Christmas.

The Union Jack flag helps ensure consumers that they are purchasing fully-traceable food produced on British farms.

Last year #BuyMyTurkey was seen as a success, with over 3.3million impressions on Twitter.