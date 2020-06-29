Campaign urges Welsh public to back farmers and buy local

This week's campaign aims to encourage consumers to support local farmers following lockdown

The Welsh government is set to launch a campaign urging consumers to back Welsh farmers and buy local following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Shoppers will be encouraged to show their support for key workers in Wales’ food industry by taking part in the campaign #CaruCymruCaruBlas - #LoveWalesLoveTaste.

The campaign aims to encourage people to continue to support farmers and producers by buying Welsh food and drink products.

It will launch on 3 July with a day of Welsh food celebration providing people with an opportunity to thank those who work to feed the nation during the pandemic.







Two further Food & Drink Celebration Days are planned for August and September, the Welsh government confirmed.

Farmers, retailers and the hospitality sectors were hit hard by the pandemic, with many businesses having to close overnight.

But farmers and food businesses adapted, and have kept on producing and providing goods under the exceptional circumstances.

Rural minister Lesley Griffiths said the campaign will send a message of gratitude to the key workers within the food and farming industry.

“We have seen and heard many wonderful examples where individuals and businesses have stepped up to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

"They have continued to produce great food and keeping our nation fed throughout this unprecedented time," Ms Griffiths said.

“It is more important than ever that we support Welsh food and drink businesses."

Farmers and food producers are being encouraged to download #CaruCymruCaruBlas digital packs in readiness for the campaign launch.