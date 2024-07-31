Campaigners hit back at Yorkshire council for meat and dairy ban

Rural campaigners have criticised a West Yorkshire council for implementing an outright ban of meat and dairy at its events.

Calderdale Council has voted through a proposal to only serve vegan food at future meetings and catered events.

The cabinet decision was approved by councillors at a meeting last week, despite receiving some opposition since first proposed in June.

Labour deputy leader and Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing Councillor Scott Patient put forward the ‘hugely symbolic’ plan, estimated to impact six events a year.

Following earlier backlash and outcry online, he previously insisted council enforcement officers would not swoop in on residents to police whether they were eating “wafer thin ham”, nor would they block people from smuggling in their own milk to council buildings.

Yet, the plan received backlash from conservative and liberal democrat councillors alike, who raised concerns with the proposal’s ‘imposition of views’, its increase in food miles by importing food, and nutritional deficiencies in vegan diets.

Conservative group leader Councillor Steven Leigh said: “It’s a unilateral decision to impose on people that choose to attend council events some food that may be not what they want to eat or like to eat – we don’t like the way it’s been done, we disagree with it.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Ashley Evans added: "I don't think the policy is necessary, I think it's making a statement."

Councillor Patient dismissed these concerns, claiming the policy upholds freedom of choice. “You don’t have to eat the food, but, you know what? Try it – you might like it.”

But rural campaigners at the Countryside Alliance said the move sent 'a false and dangerous signal' that livestock farming was to blame for climate change.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs for the group, said: “If the council truly cared about achieving net zero, it would commit to reducing emissions from food miles by sourcing local produce – be it meat, dairy, or plant-based – at all events, following on many other councils across the UK.”

It comes as local authorities, including Suffolk, Cornwall, and Dorset, have voted in favour of the Countryside Alliance’s alternative motion.

This commits councils to keeping meat and dairy on the menu and supplying produce from local farmers, benefiting both livestock and arable sectors.