Campaigners launch crowd fund to stop sale of council farm

The campaigners want to stop the Pembrokeshire council farm from being sold at auction on July 17th (Photo: Crowdfunder)

Campaigners have set up an online fund raiser to stop a council farm from being sold into private hands.

Trecadwgan, located near Solva in Pembrokeshire, is a historic 300-acre farm which dates back to the 15th century and had links to Welsh royalty.

The farm has a guide price of £450,000 and is set to be sold in July.

But campaigners have now set up an online fund raiser which seeks to stop the proposed sale.

Instead of selling it to private hands, they want to turn it into a community-run farm for local people.

They say the farm is an 'ideal place' for the community and could be based on the principles of feeding local people 'climate-friendly' and 'organic' food.

Tonight on @Newyddion9, the latest on a campaign to develop a community farm at Trecadwgan near Solva. Pembrokeshire Council plans to sell the Council owned farm at auction in July. The guide price will be £450k pic.twitter.com/nVIowDkLxP — Aled Scourfield (@aledscourfield) June 10, 2019

The online fund raiser says: “This is a perfect community response to the climate emergency and preserving our heritage for public good.

“This is an opportunity to create something wonderful for generations to come if the county council can work with us and stop the auction.”

The campaigners are aiming to raise £50,000 as a deposit, so that the council will remove the farm from auction on July 17th.

They are seeking to set up a Community Farm Trust to purchase Trecadwgan and lease next door Clover Hill, including up to 250 acres over the next year using a share issue, donations, charitable funding and loans.