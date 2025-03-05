Campaigners launch survey for farmers to 'save small abattoirs'

Farmers are being encouraged to take part in a survey gathering evidence showing the role small abattoirs play and how closures have impacted rural areas.

The industry is being called upon to complete the online survey regarding farms' use of abattoirs and the importance of them to their business.

Its launch today (5 March) follows a call for evidence from the Food Standards Agency regarding the small abattoir discount on meat inspection charges, with a more in-depth review currently being carried out.

Concern has grown in the industry that the current discount, which represents up to 90% of charges for some abattoirs, could be under threat.

According to the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers, 40% of small-medium sized abattoirs would close without the discount.

Rural campaigners say this could have widespread negative impacts on consumer access to local meat, the viability and growth of farms and the delivery of environmental land management.

Farming groups that are members of the Abattoir Sector Group are looking to build evidence and case studies to make it clear why government should continue supporting the sector.

Abattoirs have already declined from 2,500 in the 1970s to just 200 today, with fears that further closures would leave farmers with nowhere to go.

Megan Perry, head of campaigns at the Sustainable Food Trust said: “We need to hear directly from those on the frontlines of farming to understand how abattoirs are important for their businesses.

"We are particularly looking to understand how the wider economic, environmental and consumer benefits would be harmed.

"From our initial research it is clear that losing these services could have a devasting impact for local meat businesses and sustainable livestock farming."

Christopher Price, chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, said a sustainable livestock sector depended on a network of local abattoirs capable of processing a diverse range of species and breeds to meet farmers’ needs.

"There is little point in government claiming to support farming, particularly in some of our most marginal areas in which extensive livestock farming is the only option," he said.

"If it removes or significantly reduces the small abattoir discount which will inevitably result in the destruction of a significant part of the small abattoir sector.”

Farmers can complete the online survey here, with it closing for responses on 21 March.