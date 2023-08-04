Campaigners push for lifesaving defibrillators in every livestock mart

Rural campaigners are pushing for a community access defibrillator at every livestock market across the country following success in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Rural Support (SRS) charity has hailed a fundraising drive to buy and install a lifesaving, community access defibrillator at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Andrew Bebb, chairman of the charity, said it was “fantastic” that the mission to provide the defibrillator at the livestock market had been successful.

The dairy farmer said he would now like to see a community access defibrillator at every livestock market in the country.

“First responders are doing a brilliant job in Shropshire and having a community access defibrillator at Shrewsbury Auction Centre will be a lifesaver,” said Mr Bebb.

“If somebody has a car accident or a heart attack near to the market, the nearest community access defibrillator is eight minutes away, which could be a matter of life or death.

“The defibrillator has been a long time coming, for various reasons, but we got there in the end. It’s wonderful news and I would like to thank everybody who contributed to the fundraising campaign.

“I have been on a first responder training course to learn how to use a defibrillator and I would encourage others to do the same.”

To date, the trust has supplied around 90 defibrillators to communities in Shropshire and further afield which all have public access and are registered with the Circuit, the national defibrillator network.

The defibrillator model supplied at Shrewsbury Auction Centre is used by West Midlands Ambulance Service, which is aware of its location.

Money raised in a bucket collection at the livestock market paid for the installation, which required a heated cabinet to ensure the defibrillator works efficiently during cold weather.

James Evans, an auctioneer at Shrewsbury and Bishops Castle livestock markets, said: “We were delighted to support Andrew’s fundraising campaign for the community access defibrillator because you never know when you are going to need it.

“We have farmers of all ages coming to the market and if the defibrillator saves one life, then it’s worthwhile. We shall be training our staff at the market to use the defibrillator.”

SRS provides free, confidential support to Shropshire farmers and their families during periods of anxiety and stress.