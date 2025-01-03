Candidates contesting NFUS presidential roles to tour Scotland

The five candidates contesting both NFU Scotland's president and vice president roles are preparing to tour the country from next week.

Current vice presidents Andrew Connon and Alasdair Macnab will contest the position of president at the union's AGM in Glasgow on 7 February 2025.

This will be voted on by NFU Scotland's council, and the successful candidate will be elected to the post of president for a two-year term.

They will succeed Martin Kennedy who has held office for four years, the maximum term allowed under the union's constitution.

Three nominations for the two vice presidential posts have also been received - Michael Davis, Duncan Macalister and Robert Neill.

Vice presidents will also be elected by the council for an initial two-year period before being eligible for re-election on an annual basis thereafter.

NFU Scotland has also released a detailed biography of each candidate, which can be viewed online [PDF].

Hustings events, attended in person by all presidential candidates, are set to take place from 8 January until 22 January.

NFU Scotland CEO John Davidson has encouraged all members to actively participate in the hustings events.

“Strong teamwork has always been central to NFU Scotland’s lobbying efforts," he added.

“We have excellent candidates for the president and vice presidential posts, and I encourage each and every member to take part in the forthcoming hustings events”

When and where?

Farmers who are NFU Scotland members are being invited to attend a husting event to hear from and quiz each candidate.

Below is a list of dates and venues:

• Wednesday 8 January - East Central (St Johnstone FC, McDiarmid Park, Crieff Road, Perth PH1 2SJ.) 7pm

• Thursday 9 January - Ayrshire (Ayrshire Food Hub, Crossroads, Kilmarnock, KA1 5JQ.) 7.30pm

• Friday 10 January - Argyll and Islands (The Gather, Campbeltown Road, Tarbert, PA29 6SX.) 1.30pm

• Monday 13 January - Highland (Dingwall Market, Bailechaul road, Dingwall IV15 9TP.) 7pm

• Tuesday 14 January - Forth & Clyde (The Garfield Hotel, Cumbernauld Road, Stepps, G33 6HW.) 7.30pm

• Wednesday 15 January - North East (Lochter, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, AB51 0DZ) 7pm

• Thursday 16 January - Dumfries and Galloway (Market Inn Hotel, 7 Queen Street, Castle Douglas, DG7 1HX) 7.30pm

• Monday 20 January - Lothian and Borders (Carfraemill Hotel, Lauder, TD2 6RA) 7pm

• Tuesday 21 January – Shetland (Shetland Marts, Lerwick, ZE1 0NA) 7.30pm

• Wednesday 22 January – Orkney (Albert Hotel, Kirkwall, KW15 1JZ) 7.30pm