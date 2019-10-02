CAP loans released in advance of Brexit

Funds have been released by the Scottish government to 'help mitigate impacts of Brexit'

CAP loans have been released to Scottish farmers to help mitigate the potential impacts of Brexit as departure day looms.

Loans providing financial support to farmers in advance of Brexit will arrive in bank accounts from 4 October.

Under the National Basic Payment Support Scheme, more than 13,450 eligible farmers will receive up to 95% of their Basic Payment Scheme 2019 payments.

This is an increase of 5 percent on previous years – totalling £327.17 million.







The Scottish government says those farmers who have yet to either receive a loan offer or return their acceptance letter can still do so, with further payment runs planned.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said the payment is the 'single biggest mitigation action' the government can provide to farmers 'at this time'.

He said: “Our rural economy is on the front line of the potential impacts of Brexit, which is why we are directly investing more than £327 million into the rural economy.

“It is also important for farmers to understand that there is no risk these monies will need to be returned in the event of a ‘no deal’. This is their money and they are entitled to it.

“There has never been a more important time for rural businesses to take the necessary steps to ensure they are as prepared as possible for whatever Brexit outcome may be delivered.

“As such, I would encourage any eligible farmer, crofter or land manager who has yet to return their loan offer as soon as possible to enable us to get your payment out to you as quickly as possible,” Mr Ewing said.

Common Agricultural Policy payments are guaranteed at current levels until 2021.