Carbon audits and farm business reviews to go ahead in Cairngorms

Carbon audits and farm business reviews will be undertaken in the Cairngorms to help the UK's largest national park's transition to a lower carbon future.

Strutt & Parker is helping the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) to deliver a plan to address the climate change crisis and restore and protect nature.

The park authority will deliver carbon audits and farm business reviews on six farms through its Cairngorms Future Farming project.

The objective is to assess the farming practice on each of the farms and explore the options for transitioning to lower carbon and nature friendly farming systems, while still producing food and remaining profitable.

Joel Paterson, a specialist in environmental land management at Strutt & Parker, said: “This is a challenge that all farms are currently facing.

"But this work will focus on exploring ways to improve farm performance, at the same time as cutting carbon output, on the mixed, upland edge farms that are typically found in the park."

The work is particularly timely as there have been plenty of hints from government that carbon friendly farming will be heavily incentivised when it comes to accessing future funding.

Although UK farming practices have been changing as research points to ways to farm with much lower carbon emissions, the CNPA has identified that much of the work to date has focused on higher input lowland farms.

Farming in the Cairngorms is much more extensive and with fewer inputs used, which contributes to the high biodiversity levels within the area.

However, this means the gains made from changes to a lowland high input model are not as applicable to this highly sensitive landscape.

It is anticipated that the six farms will act as demonstration farms for net zero and nature-friendly farming, helping to communicate best practice across the National Park and Scotland.

Stephen Whiteford, farming consultant at Strutt & Parker, said: "This work will help to develop understanding of the particular challenges and opportunities facing lower input farms in, or close to, upland areas.”