Carbon reduction pilot gets underway on Lancashire farms

Farmers in Lancashire are starting to make carbon reduction a reality as a result of a new collaboration between the county's colleges and employers.

Ten carbon audits of farms are helping with improvements in soil health, reduced reliance on purchased fertilisers and an increase in the use of farmers’ own nutrients.

With an investment of more than half a million pounds so far, the agriculture project is one of seven being run by the Lancashire Colleges as part of the Strategic Development Fund (SDF) Pilot.

The SDF, an initiative worth £8.4 million, aims to meet the ambition of a zero-low carbon economy for Lancashire.

Led by Myerscough College, the agriculture project has seen a number of carbon roadshows providing advice across a newly-created farmer network.

They have touched on issues such as silage, the quality of cattle’s nutrient health and a reduction in the use of concentrates.

To date, roadshows have featured the use of drones for checking livestock, robotic silage pushers, and automatic calf feeders, and the restoration of peatland to improve carbon sequestration.

The college has also advised farmers about developing resource management in buildings, including a calf house that improves animal welfare.

A potato store built to deliver maximum efficiencies in drying capabilities was also discussed, which will enable 12 million packets of crisps made from British potatoes to find their way to the consumer.

Andrea Gardner, head of agricultural projects at Myerscough College, said: "Every farmer has bought into the carbon audits and the benefits they bring.

"These practices will start to change the way they run their farms and address the issue of carbon reduction and will be in place long after this project finishes.”

The SDF Pilot is also providing practical demonstrations including the use of a harvest lab to provide soil data, seed drills, a feeder and two high technology tractors.

The Lancashire Colleges was chosen by the Department for Education to deliver the SDF Pilot, and is one of the biggest of its king in England.