Carlisle 23-year-old secures once-in-a-lifetime dairy contract

A 23-year-old from Carlisle has become the new contract farmer at SRUC’s Acrehead dairy farm in Dumfries, following a competitive selection process aimed at opening doors for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Jordan Duddy was officially welcomed into the role at a symbolic handover event, where Scotland’s Minister for Agriculture, Jim Fairlie, presented her with a traditional milk churn to mark the occasion.

Jordan, who has more than six years’ hands-on experience in all aspects of dairy farming, will be responsible for managing the day-to-day running of the herd under a contract farming agreement.

She will receive a share of the milk cheque linked to farm performance, while SRUC retains responsibility for the land, herd and machinery, as well as legal compliance.

Speaking at the handover, Jordan said Acrehead Farm had “huge potential to become a thriving dairy business – it just needs someone to care for it.” She highlighted the farm’s suitability for grazing and her plans to maximise grass growth to underpin performance.

Looking ahead, she outlined ambitions to move towards a smaller, grazing-suited breed and build an autumn block-calving herd. In the meantime, she intends to continue caring for the existing cows developed by the Barony, Acrehead and Crichton teams.

For Jordan, the opportunity represents a breakthrough moment: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to break into farming. I’m excited to get started and make a positive impact on the herd, the land, and the business.”

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie praised her appointment, describing it as a strong example of opportunity for new entrants. He said: “I am delighted for Jordan in securing the contract farming opportunity at Acrehead and am excited to see all she achieves.”

He added that the government was committed to creating pathways for the next generation of farmers: “This government is focussed on delivering new opportunities for young farmers… I cannot wait to see what Jordan and the college achieve here.”

Professor Wayne Powell, principal of SRUC, described it as “a unique opportunity”, adding: “We are investing in the future of farming and creating meaningful ways for young people to step into leadership roles in agriculture.”

Henry Graham, chair of Farming Opportunities for New Entrants (FONE), also welcomed the initiative: “This is exactly the kind of opportunity FONE was established to encourage.

"Through the Scottish Land Matching Service, we are helping tomorrow’s farmers, like Jordan, take significant steps forward in their careers.”

The Acrehead contract farming model is part of SRUC’s wider effort to strengthen opportunities for young farmers while refocusing its academic dairying activities at the nearby Barony campus.

Recent investments there include the opening of the Digital Dairy Chain and Dairy Nexus, alongside the relocation of the famous Langhill Herd — the world’s longest-running livestock experiment — which continues to support pioneering research in dairy genetics and productivity.