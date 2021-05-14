Case IH rebate scheme secures £174k return for farmers

Scottish Machinery Ring Association's partnership with Case IH has again benefited farmers with the value of the 2020 rebate scheme standing at nearly £174,000.

Over the last 10 years the partnership between the two organisations has returned more than £1.5 million to Scottish farmers and crofters.

This year, the deal is worth £173,894, and it is expected there will be an even larger return next year as new dealerships in South West Scotland and Eastern Scotland come on stream.

Since Case IH and SMRA entered a marketing agreement in 2009, by which Case IH would pay members a fixed rebate on their purchases in exchange for marketing and promotion of products.

Andrew Whiley from Case IH, who has been managing the scheme said: "At its inception, I thought that perhaps the scheme would last for four or five years at most before petering out of favour. How wrong was I?

“The scheme has gone from strength to strength, and although the overall numbers have levelled out, Case IH still pay out big rebates and annual bonus amounts."

Farmers who want to participate in the rebate scheme have to be a member of a Scottish Machinery Ring.

The Scottish Machinery Ring Association has member rings across Scotland, serving more than 7,000 farmers and other rural businesses.