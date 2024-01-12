Cattle breeding firm Mastergen rebrands itself as Synetics UK

Cattle breeding firm Mastergen has rebranded itself with a new name, Synetics UK, after it merged with French genetics giant Innoval.

The new name reflects the joining of forces between Mastergen’s original German parent company, Masterrind, and Innoval.

Through their formation of the export arm, Synetics Export, these two major European co-operatives trade over eight million doses of semen across 80 different countries, now including through Synetics UK.

This means that British farmers will now have access to the most diverse line-up of European sires available.

This includes a strong line-up of Holsteins, as well as a total of 20 different breeds – both dairy and beef.

Among these are familiar names such as Limousin, Charolais, Blonde d’Aquitaine, Normande and Salers.

Less mainstream names, such as Bazadaise, Gascon, Parthenaise, Abondance and Tarentaise, will also be available.

Particular strengths are beef breeds specifically developed for use on dairy, most notably the INRA95 and Yperios Excellence, which are currently topping UK beef markets and are unique to Synetics’ breeding programmes.

Seven different dairy breeds are also part of Synetics’ portfolio, including those suited to the increasingly popular extensive systems, while three breeds of goat are part of the package.

Alison Dunphy, managing director of Synetics UK, says: “The entry of the parent company into the domestic market has significantly upped the European genetics offering and diversity of bloodlines for UK producers.

“The formation of Synetics UK ensures UK farmers have access to genetics from the two major European breeding programmes.

“The research investment behind these organisations has led to the development of Europe’s most advanced genomic testing facility and its highest standards of semen quality."