Cattle farming family fears closure as 235-acre solar farm approved

The 49.9MW development has raised questions about the loss of productive farmland to renewable energy projects

A third-generation cattle farming family fears it could be forced out of business after councillors approved a 235-acre solar development affecting some of its most productive farmland in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council's strategic planning committee backed plans for the Sutton-on-the-Forest solar farm near Huby on Tuesday (13 October), despite warnings that the development could threaten the future of an established tenant farming business.

The 49.9MW scheme, proposed by Ampyr Solar Europe, would cover approximately 95 hectares of agricultural land around Brownmoor Lane, including around 50 acres currently farmed by the family.

The tenant farmer told councillors that the development would take away two of the family's best fields, leaving serious uncertainty over the future of their cattle enterprise.

Her son is the third generation to run the business, but the family now faces the possibility of relocating or abandoning farming altogether.

She also challenged suggestions that agricultural production could continue through sheep grazing beneath the solar panels, explaining that the family's existing business was based on cattle rather than sheep.

The loss of productive land, she warned, could make it increasingly difficult to sustain the remaining operation.

The family's situation prompted wider questions about the financial protection available to tenant farmers when agricultural land is converted to renewable energy developments.

Councillor Andy Brown acknowledged the potential impact and expressed concern that councillors had no clear mechanism to require compensation for those adversely affected.

He suggested national policy needed to better recognise the consequences for existing agricultural businesses, even where renewable energy projects delivered wider public benefits.

Despite these concerns, the committee supported the development in line with planning officers' recommendations.

The decision also highlighted disagreement over the agricultural quality of the land.

According to the developer's assessment, 95.5% of the site is classified as Grade 3b, considered moderate-quality agricultural land, with the remaining 4.5% classified as Grade 3a, which falls within the best and most versatile category.

However, the tenant farmer questioned the assessment, arguing that the fields earmarked for development were among the most productive used by her family.

Councillors considered the professional land classification evidence when reaching their decision.

Ampyr Solar Europe defended the proposals, arguing that the project would generate enough renewable electricity to meet the annual needs of approximately 24,400 homes.

Scott Johnson, the company's head of consents management, told councillors that the development would also contribute to the long-term viability of three agricultural holdings.

The scheme includes a 10MW battery storage facility, with plans for biodiversity improvements including new hedgerows and wildlife habitats.

The solar farm is intended to operate for 50 years, after which the infrastructure would be removed and the land returned to agricultural use.

The developer has also identified opportunities for sheep grazing beneath the panels during the scheme's operational life.

However, that would not directly replace the existing cattle farming activities affected by the proposals.

While the committee accepted the renewable energy benefits, the decision has raised questions over what practical support or financial protection is available to tenant farmers whose livelihoods depend on land earmarked for development.

For the family facing the loss of fields farmed across three generations, the approval leaves the future of their cattle business uncertain.