Cattle prices ended 2022 on historic highs, with prices peaking at 448.1p/kg, the highest on record, according to new AHDB analysis.

In the four weeks to 31 December, average prices for all prime cattle were slightly above the previous period at 442.6p/kg.

In the final week of the period, and year, prices reached 448.1p/kg, which is the highest on record, the levy board says.

Overall steer prices slightly increased on those seen in November, up 0.7p (0.1%), and ranged between 442.4p and 448.9p during the period.

When compared with the same timeframe last year, prices are up by 36.8p, or 9 percent, AHDB explains.

Overall heifer prices slightly increased to average 441.9p/kg, up by 0.9p (0.2%) on November, and 35.2p (8.7%) on December last year.

AHDB adds that young bulls were the only category of prime cattle to see prices easing in the 4-week period ending 31 December, averaging 422.5p/kg.

Source: AHDB

This is a depreciation of 4.8p (1.1%) on November, however still remains 34.6p (8.9%) above prices seen last December.

Overall cow prices averaged 331.6p/kg in the 4-weeks to 31 December, up 4p (1.2%) on the previous month, AHDB explains.

As seen with the other categories, prices peaked in the final week of the period (and year), at 349.4p/kg, with prices lowest at the start of the period at 324.7p/kg, a range of 24.7p on the month.

When compared with December last year, prices were up by 73.8p/kg, a 28.6 percent increase.