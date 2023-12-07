Cattle rescued following large-scale farm blaze in Wales

Firefighters have rescued cattle housed in a barn which caught on fire following a large-scale farm blaze in Ceredigion, Wales.

Crews responded to the incident in Coed-y-Bryn, with a large barn, one Bobcat machine and 70 bales ablaze.

The cattle housed in the barn were safely removed and the bales were moved to a nearby field and were left to smoulder.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon (5 December), with 20 firefighters attending at its height.

Following it, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder on farm fire safety and the safe storage of equipment and items.

"Farms and properties in rural areas can be remote and isolated, which can lead to longer travel distances, longer response times and access issues," the service said.

The service wants to work with farmers and landowners to plan ahead by ensuring your farm fire risk assessment is up-to-date.

"Consider whether a fire appliance can reach all areas of your property, a standard appliance can weigh more than 12 tonnes so pits and cattle grids can be an issue."

The number of farm fires shot up by 21% last year to £83.5m as the unprecedented heat wave hit the country, new figures by NFU Mutual show.

The rural insurer dealt with over 2,200 farm fire claims involving growing crops, buildings and farm equipment in 2022, compared to over 1,800 in 2021.