Caution issued as dozens of sheep stolen from farms across Powys

Dozens of sheep have been stolen from farms across Powys in recent weeks, with police urging the public to come forward with more information.

Most recently, Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team confirmed a report of 12 sheep being stolen in the Llangurig area.

Seven ewes and five lambs were stolen on 3 September by suspected livestock rustlers.

All the sheep in this theft were "Beulah Speckled, with red ‘JJ’ pitch marks on rump", the team said.

Before this incident, officers said they were investigating the theft of 20 Brecknock Hill Cheviot yearling ewes.

According to the force, the sheep were taken from “common hill ground in the Glasfynydd area”, located near Trecastle.

Police said that the crime took place sometime between June and August.

The team called on anyone with information to come forward: "Any info? Contact our rural crime team by calling 101 or reporting online."

The cost of livestock theft in the UK rose by 8.7% in 2022, totalling an estimated £2.7 million, according to NFU Mutual figures.

Overall, the cost of rural theft in the UK shot up by nearly a quarter last year, as highly organised gangs of criminals continued to plague the countryside.