CCTV footage shows farm shop thief hitting worker with car

A farm shop has released footage showing the shocking moment a shop lifter drove into a worker who tried to block his escape.

Mainsgill Farmshop, based in Richmond, North Yorkshire, released CCTV footage showing a man driving directly into a staff member.

The driver, 58-year-old Alan Lewis, from Goole, has since been arrested and charged with a total of six offences.

The video, uploaded on the farm shop's social media account, has had more than 1.3 million views.

Responding to the 23 November incident, North Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report of a shop theft and dangerous driving at Mainsgill Farm Shop, Richmond.

"Police have since located a male suspect who has been arrested, charged and remanded for a total of six offences, where he currently remains in police custody.

"A vehicle was also seized in relation to the offences. As a result he will be spending the rest of the weekend with us, before his appearance in court."

Mr Lewis will appear at York Crown Court on 17 December.