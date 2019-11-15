CCTV shows man stealing 20 litres of tractor diesel

The man stole 20 litres of red diesel from a farmer's tractor

CCTV footage has been released showing a man siphoning approximately 20 litres of red diesel from a tractor's fuel tank.

Officers are now investigating the incident, which happened on Woodoaks Farm, Maple Cross between 5pm on Friday 18 October to 5am the next morning.

The man approached the shed where the tractor had been securely stored and stole around 20 litres of red diesel.

The farmer went to get in the tractor a few hours later and discovered a length of hosing resting in a nearby trough.







He realised what had happened before calling police.

PC Christian Gottmann, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “We appreciate you cannot see the man’s face in the footage due to the time it was captured, however perhaps you recognise the style of his clothing or his gait?

“Crimes such as these are deeply impact the farmers’ livelihood and we are committed to cracking down on rural crime.

“If you recognise the man in the footage, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with any other information about the incident are urged to get in touch quoting crime reference 41/94862/19.

It is also possible to email PC Gottmann on christian.gottmann@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online, use online web chat or call 101.