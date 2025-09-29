Cefetra teams up with solar firm to boost farm sustainability

Agricultural market leader Cefetra has joined forces with solar energy specialist Noble Green Energy in the latest phase of its drive to help farmers cut costs, reduce emissions and adopt more sustainable practices.

The partnership aims to help the farming community reduce their Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions — identified as the next big challenge in agricultural decarbonisation.

The initiative is being promoted through Cefetra Ecosystem Services, which provides landowners with financial incentives to cut their carbon footprint while supplying customers with grains and oilseeds carrying Science Based Targets initiative-eligible Scope 3 reductions.

As part of the collaboration, participating farmers will receive free on-farm energy audits to highlight saving opportunities and provide tailored advice on improving efficiency.

Those investing in solar will also benefit from free five-year operations and maintenance agreements, typically worth between five and 10 per cent of system value.

Cefetra is encouraging farmers to generate their own clean power, cutting Scope 2 emissions while easing financial pressures by reducing reliance on grid electricity.

Jason Hayward-Jones, Cefetra sustainability specialist, said: “As subsidiaries of two trusted agri-food groups with more than 100 years of experience, Noble Green Energy and Cefetra Ecosystem Services share a vision for a lower-carbon future.

“Together, we are combining regenerative practices and renewable energy solutions to deliver real-world impact on the farm and across the entire supply chain.

"If you are a grower focused on soil health or a farm business looking to reduce input costs and boost resilience, we can help you take control of your energy use and turn it into a powerful asset for your regenerative farming journey.”

Noble Green Energy, part of Noble Foods Group, has more than 10 years’ experience delivering large-scale solar projects for agriculture and commercial sectors, providing a full service from feasibility and design through to installation and maintenance.

James Foggo, sales manager at Noble Green Energy, said: “We are delighted to work with the Cefetra Ecosystem Services team as when farmers invest in solar, they not only reduce their own footprint they contribute to a broader movement of stakeholders across the supply chain, from field to food.

“At a time when costs need to be managed, solar allows farmers to cut electricity bills and secure long-term savings, increase on-farm energy independence and support net-zero and biodiversity goals while receiving a return on investment usually within four years.”

Launched in 2023, Cefetra Ecosystem Services was the first initiative to set high standards for climate-positive supply chains and reward growers for adopting sustainable practices. Participants in the first phase have already received payments.

Working with agronomy firm Soil Capital, the scheme provides farmers with toolkits, data-based action plans and financial returns, while customers benefit from reliable sustainability credentials to support their ESG goals.

With a national team of grain buyers, regional offices across England and Scotland, and an annual turnover of over £1.5bn, Cefetra is well positioned to scale the impact of this initiative.

Farmers and landowners interested in exploring the benefits of solar are encouraged to contact their Cefetra Ecosystem Services representative for details of the new partnership with Noble Green Energy.