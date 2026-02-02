Centenary Award returns to support next generation of agricultural leaders

Postgraduate agricultural students can now apply for bursary support covering up to 75% of course fees after NFU Mutual opened applications for its 2026 Centenary Award.

The national scheme, run by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, supports students studying a master’s or PhD in agriculture at UK universities, with applications closing on 30 June.

Launched in 2010 to mark NFU Mutual’s centenary, the award was created to leave a long-term legacy by supporting research, innovation and leadership within UK agriculture.

Since its launch, 57 postgraduate students have received financial support to help them progress their studies.

The 2026 award is open to applicants who have achieved, or are expected to achieve, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related subject, and who have secured, or are in the process of securing, a place on a UK-based postgraduate agriculture course for the 2026/27 academic year.

Applicants must also show that their studies align with at least one priority area.

These include improving farm productivity and profitability through science and innovation, supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of those working in agriculture, and tackling climate change while maintaining food security.

Projects focused on enhancing nature and biodiversity through farming and land management will also be considered.

The judging panel will be looking for candidates who combine strong academic performance with a clear commitment to UK agriculture and the potential to become future industry leaders.

Maeve Leith, who received a Centenary Award bursary in 2025, is using the support to underpin research focused on Dartmoor National Park, examining how land use decisions are shaped by farmers, conservationists and other stakeholders.

“I grew up on Dartmoor and have a deep connection to the national park,” she said.

“My study will explore how different stakeholders define and interpret the concept of landscape ‘health‘ in a protected upland landscape, and I am passionate about engaging with, listening to, and supporting the farmers who look after the land.”

She added: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to enhance my knowledge and advance my career position with the support of this prestigious award.”

Jim McLaren, chairman of NFU Mutual, said the award reflected a long-term commitment to rural communities and the future of farming.

“NFU Mutual is proud to be committed to creating a positive and sustainable difference for those living and working in rural communities,” he said.

“Our Centenary Award champions research and innovation for UK agriculture, whilst also supporting outstanding individuals who have a drive to make a difference to the industry.”

Eligible students are encouraged to apply ahead of the 30 June deadline, with further details and application information available via the NFU Mutual website.