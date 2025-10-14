Century-old Chafer Machinery files notice to appoint administrators

One of Britain’s longest-running names in farm machinery has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators as it considers its future, after more than a hundred years in business.

Chafer Machinery, which trades as Chafer & Horstine, is based in Upton near Gainsborough and is known for producing crop sprayers, applicators and de-icing equipment.

The Lincolnshire company confirmed in a statement on its website that it is “seeking professional financial advice over the future of the business” and asked customers and suppliers with urgent queries to contact Leonard Curtis, a specialist insolvency and restructuring firm.

Chafer Machinery said: "The business is being prepared for sale, if you have an interest in acquiring the whole or part of Chafer Machinery, please register your interest.

"Unfortunately during this time the factory will be closed, with no parts or technical support available. Please contact to your local Chafer/Horstine Dealer regarding support during this time."

The notice of intention was lodged on 10 October. This legal step gives the company protection from creditor action while directors explore restructuring or administration options.

According to Chafer’s most recently filed accounts, covering the year to 30 September 2024, the firm employed 43 people. At that point it reported net assets of just over £1.6 million and creditors owed in excess of £2.4 million.

The business operates through a UK-wide dealership network and has built a reputation for reliability and technical innovation in the agricultural sector.

Its Horstine division, which specialises in precision application systems, is recognised internationally.