Cereals: Spaldings focuses on cost-effective soil-wearing parts

Lincolnshire firm Spaldings will focus on cost-effective soil engaging parts for cultivators and subsoilers at this year's Cereals Event.

An expanded range of SPL Ultra points, wings and shins will be the focus of the Spaldings stand at the UK's biggest arable event.

The company will showcase its expertise in creating cost-effective replacement parts for cultivators, subsoilers and seed drills.

Spaldings celebrates 65 years in business this year as the original and largest aftermarket spare parts supplier.

Steve Constable, managing director said: “We’re well known for the workshop tools, consumables, general parts and other products we supply in the UK and Ireland, and increasingly for our range of vegetation control and forestry machines.

“We want to focus attention on the various lines of replacement wearing parts we offer, engineered for performance as well as longevity with the strategic use of strong base materials and wear-resistant technologies such as Durafacing and tungsten tiles.”

A Spaldings FlatLift – the original low draft, low surface disturbance shallow subsoiler for grassland and arable soil restructuring – will be at the heart of the Cereals Event exhibit.

This will be kitted out with various examples of Spaldings wearing part solutions, including replacement shins, points and wings.

The latest addition to the Spaldings SPL Ultra range of premium soil-engaging parts is the R1360 Rear Subsoil Point for Keeble Progressive cultivator/subsoilers.

This one-piece structure has 16mm thick, 127mm (5in) wide soil-lifting wings with tungsten tile leading edges behind a projecting point with tungsten tiles on the face and sides.

This newcomer complements the existing design with 76mm (3in) wings and follows on the heels of the claw-type chisel point and point/wing combinations introduced for Grange Machinery and TWB subsoilers.

The Spaldings exhibit at the Cereals Event will also emphasise the company’s distribution agreement for original Grimme parts and its exclusive role supplying Tillso subsoiler and cultivator parts.

This includes the unique multi-component Sabre tine system designed for effective soil loosening and re-structuring.

The patented Sabre designs result from intensive studies of soil mechanics and enable growers to equip their heavy tine implements with the most appropriate configuration of points and wings for effective restructuring of compacted zones in different soil types at different depths.