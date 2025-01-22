Cereals to take place on Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm in 2026

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire has been chosen to host next year's Cereals Event, organisers have confirmed.

Hosting the arable show at the high-profile farm in Chipping Norton will help to draw attention to the ongoing issues that farmers face, organisers said.

Over two days, 10-11 June 2026, the larger site will see an estimated 550 exhibitors and upwards of 25,000 visitors call the famed farm home.

Speaking about the news, Mr Clarkson said that farmers across the country were facing some of the toughest conditions seen in decades.

He said: “We wanted to be involved in something positive, and hosting Cereals was an opportunity for us to run a large-scale, practical event for UK food producers.

“It will be interesting to see how the event’s crop plots perform on our Cotswold brash land, and of course there will be the pop-up Farmer’s Dog bar to enjoy.”

Helping to curate this key date is Cereals’ agronomy partner Ceres Rural, led by the farm’s agronomist, Charlie Ireland, managing partner at Ceres Rural, known as 'Cheerful Charlie' in Clarkson's Farm.

“There are a lot of conversations that happen every day on any given farm,” explained Mr Ireland.

“Now more than ever the industry needs solutions to meet the challenges and priorities on both sides of the farm gate.

"Diddly Squat Farm is much like any other arable and diversified farm, despite the cameras; it is still subject to the vagaries of the weather, volatility of markets, and navigation of industry transition and policy.

“The event will be a great platform for conversation, demonstration, and exploration of how farm businesses can best deliver sustainable food production while achieving profitability – because the two should not be separated.”

With a global reach, the goings-on at Diddly Squat Farm have been shared with viewers as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa – captivating a broad audience worldwide.

Visitors to Cereals at the farm will have access to informational and technical features like the crop plots and agronomy zone, KWS Seed to Shelf stage, BASE-UK Regenerative Ag seminars, and the Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers Arena.

A new central networking area will include stands from the farm shop, Hawkstone beer, the Farmer’s Dog, Hops & Chops, the Farmer’s Puppy and the Hawkstone Filling Station.

Mr Ireland concluded: “Another consideration for the future of the sector is how we can attract the best and brightest into the industry – and I think that is where the farm’s popularity will be advantageous."