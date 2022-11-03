Ceredigion farmer Aled Lewis hailed 'Sustainable Agriculture Champion'

Ceredigion farmer Aled Lewis has been hailed a 'Sustainable Agriculture Champion' for his economic, environmental, social and cultural contribution to Wales.

This year's Sustainable Agriculture Award, which was first presented in 2019, was awarded today (3 November) at NFU Cymru's annual conference.

Aled Lewis, from Penbont, Tregaron, farms in partnership with his brother with the core business milking 150 dairy cows in an all-year round calving system.

He invested in a robotic milking system in 2019, the robotic system is integrated into a grazing system with cows coming in to be milked when they finish grazing.

As well as embracing technological advances with the robotic milking system, the first diversification into renewable energy took place in 2011 with ground source heating to Aled’s parent’s house.

Since then, they have installed 4kw of roof mounted solar panels and a 185kw biomass boiler.

The farm now houses four combined heat and power units which produces 40kw of electricity per unit when at full capacity.

These meet all the electricity requirements of the farm and any surplus electricity is sold to the grid.

Aled has been committed to Glastir schemes since 2013 and is also managing significant areas of SSSI land on Cors Caron.

He also manages areas of woodland hedgerows which were originally planted by the family of James Kitchener Davies, a well-known Welsh poet and playwright.

On the farm, Aled has created a pond which is habitat for water voles and various amphibian mammals, which has been an invaluable water resource for the livestock during the recent hot weather.

Sensitive management of the riverbanks and riparian corridors takes place along two miles of the River Teifi which runs through the farm, as well as harvesting rainwater from the rooves of the farm buildings.

This is collected in two tanks with all the water used for washing down the yards and milking parlour.

Off farm, Aled has been a retained firefighter at Tregaron Fire Station for the last 30 years and has been watch manager for eight years, in charge of a crew of 12 firefighters.

He also volunteered as the local co-ordinator and point of contact for his local area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aled has also hosted local school pupils who have special educational needs, helping them to learn practical skills.

Hedd Pugh, NFU Cymru rural affairs board chairman, who was one of the judges, congratulated Aled on winning this award today (3 November) at the NFU Cymru conference.

“The use of technology mixed with the dedication he shows to producing milk whilst enhancing the environment makes him a fantastic example of how productive, efficient food production, environmental management can go hand in hand.

“The wide and varied roles that Aled plays in his rural community alongside his support of our language and culture make him a true Sustainable Agriculture Champion.

"[He is] a shining example of the contribution that Welsh farmers make to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.”

On receiving the award, Aled was presented with a prize of £500 and a Welsh slate engraved barometer.