CF Fertiliser's Billingham factory workers call off strike after pay deal

Workers employed by Hargreaves Industrial Services at CF Fertiliser’s factory in Co Durham have called off this week's strike.

The strike was set to potentially impact the supply of fertiliser for farmers, but has now been called off due to an improved pay offer.

The majority of workers, who pack and load ammonium nitrate produced at the Billingham site, will see their pay increase from £11.55 to £14 an hour – a rise of 21.2%.

Higher paid roles will also receive substantial pay rises and all workers will see their shift allowance increase by 75%.

The new rates will be back paid from April 2024 and workers with five years continuous service will gain two days extra annual leave.

Unite the union, which announced the industrial action last week, said the workforce had now achieved 'a fantastic deal'.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “They know that Unite does what it says on the trade union tin: Win better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

The strikes were scheduled to take place from 12 to 20 September and from 28 September to 6 October.