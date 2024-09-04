CF Fertiliser’s Billingham factory workers set to strike over pay

Loading workers employed by Hargreaves Industrial Services at CF Fertiliser’s Billingham factory in Co Durham are set to strike over pay.

Unite the union, which has announced the industrial action, said workers were 'angry' at the 'derisory pay offer' from Hargreaves.

The workers pack and load ammonium nitrate produced at the Co Durham site for distribution to farmers across the country.

The strikes could potentially cause disruption to CF Fertiliser’s Billingham operations and impact the supply of fertiliser for farmers.

Unite said that industrial action would escalate if the dispute was not resolved.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Both Hargreaves and CF Fertiliser can fully afford to ensure these workers receive a fair pay offer.

"Our members at Billingham will receive Unite’s total backing during these strikes.”

Hargreaves had a turnover of £59 million and made pre-tax profits of £2.9 million in the year ending May 2023.

And CF Fertiliser had a turnover of £252 million in the year ending December 2023 and made operating profits of £30 million.

The workers will strike from 12 to 20 September and from 28 September to 6 October.