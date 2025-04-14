Chance to convert farm buildings into five homes in Northumberland

An opportunity to transform farm buildings into five dwellings on a Northumberland farm, with the potential for further development, has come to market.

Planning consent has been granted to turn the existing range of buildings at Brocksbushes Farm into five detached and semi-detached homes.

There is also potential to develop the modern Dutch barns through Class Q Permitted Development Rights, allowing their conversion into residential dwellings without the need for full planning permission.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said the sale was an "excellent development opportunity".

“Situated in a very beautiful and much sought after area of Northumberland, this site offers a rare chance to create an exclusive residential development," he said.

"Initial architectural drawings have been prepared, indicating the Dutch barns could be converted into two additional detached homes.”

Brocksbushes Farm site benefits from mains water and electricity and a roof-mounted 3kW solar PV array which is registered on an existing Feed in Tarriff (FIT) scheme.

The installation of sewerage treatment plants has been approved in accordance with the planning and listed building consents.

The extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings, which have historically been used for livestock housing and agricultural storage, are centred around a yard.

They are situated within a substantial 5.84 acre plot, which includes a grass paddock extending to about 2.13 acres.

Brocksbushes Farm Development is on the market with GSC Grays for a guide price of offers over £650,000.