Channel 4's beef programme 'amounted to an onslaught' on British farming

Channel 4's recent programme looking at the beef sector 'amounted to an onslaught' on British farming, the NFU has said.

The union has sent a letter of complaint to Channel 4 and the producers of ‘The Big British Beef Battle’, aired on 1 December 2023.

The programme called on the public to reduce their beef consumption as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It made various claims about livestock systems that were based on research on farming in the US, South America and Australia, where practices differ widely from those in the UK.

The NFU said in its letter than a number of basic factual errors about cattle were made during the programme.

Its letter of complaint to the producers of the programme called on Channel 4 to involve the industry in the development of any future productions that are focused on food production.

The NFU's letter says: "Channel 4 has aired a programme which claimed it wanted to “cancel” the “British countryside” and “British cows”.

"[It] tried to convince its UK audience that they should eat less beef using claims and data which, by the programme’s own (brief) admission, relate to farming practices from outside the UK.

"In our view, the Big British Beef Battle amounted to an onslaught on British farming – which produces beef to some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world – and yet justified that onslaught with facts predominantly relating to farming in other countries.

"Research for this programme appears to be alarmingly lacking, repeatedly making claims about livestock systems and methods without sufficient clarification that they don’t happen in the UK."

It goes on to say: "We struggle to see how this programme adheres to the standards broadcasters in the UK must follow.

"I understand that Channel 4 wants to delve into provocative debates, but it must do so in a way that is accurate and informed by thorough research which is relevant to its audience.

"To help achieve this, I ask if Channel 4 is planning any other programmes focused on food production, farming systems or consumption of food in the UK that producers reach out to the NFU in the initial research stages."