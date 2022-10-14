Channel 4 seeks aspiring farmers to take on new farm tenancy

A new Channel 4 TV series is in the pipeline which hopes to connect farmers into starting a ten-year tenancy in Northumberland.

Filming for the More4 programme, which has a working title of Matt Baker’s Farm of a Lifetime, will commence in March 2023.

Experienced farmers or new entrants will ultimately take on the ten-year tenancy of Gallows Hill Farm, which will commence in May next year.

The farm consists of 137 hectares, set within a National Trust estate in Northumberland.

Production studio Big Circus wants to connect with anyone interested in starting the tenancy, in the hopes of finding farmers who might be interested in taking part in the show.

Farmers who are qualified and experienced with livestock, and who would like the opportunity to showcase their skills in agriculture, are sought after.

Big Circus said: "We are looking for ambitious individuals/couples/business partners with vision and enthusiasm to take on a ten year tenancy and establish and run their own business.

"We are committed to opening the application process up to as diverse a range of people as possible and so would love to hear from anyone who is interested."

Applications are open now and close on 30 October 2022.