Channel 4 taps British egg farming with 'Tiny Farmers' series

Channel 4 is cracking open British egg production with Tiny Farmers, a new branded entertainment partnership with Noble Foods owned The Happy Egg Co focused on the people behind the nation’s eggs.

The collaboration marks the first deal between Channel 4’s Partner Lab — its in-house creative partnerships team — and The Happy Egg Co, as the broadcaster continues to expand its platform-native branded content strategy.

Fronted by Clarkson’s Farm favourite Harriet Cowan and comedian Jessica Knappett, Tiny Farmers blends humour and hands-on learning to explore what really makes an egg happy.

The episode, produced by Interstellar TV, sees Cowan and Knappett joined by hen experts Avril and Michael, who reveal how to spot a happy hen and follow an egg from farm to table.

Four children take centre stage as they are challenged to become the egg farmers of the future. From caring for hens to putting their cooking skills to the test, the young contestants face a series of challenges designed to see whether they thrive — or crack under pressure in the farmyard.

The episode launched on Channel 4’s YouTube channel on 19 January and is supported by short-form highlights across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

It will also be available to stream from 2 February, with an advert airing on Channel 4 to drive audiences to the content.

The deal was led by OMD UK, part of Omnicom Media Group, and reflects Channel 4’s continued push into audience-first branded entertainment aimed at younger and family viewers.

Stephen Parnell, Digital Commissioning Executive at Channel 4, said: “Harriet and Jessica’s infectious enthusiasm brings Tiny Farmers to life, connecting brilliantly with our young contestants as they compete to impress both hens and hosts.”

Kate Charman, Senior Brand Manager at Noble Foods, said the partnership offered a chance to showcase British farming and the people behind it.

“Partnering with Channel 4 on Tiny Farmers is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on our farms and the people behind British egg production,” she said. “Engaging young people in this journey is especially rewarding.”

David Williams, Managing Director at Interstellar TV, said the show delivered “a perfect recipe for a programme full of warm-hearted competition and fun”.

Emma Hopkins, Partner Lab Leader at Channel 4, said the project aligned closely with the broadcaster’s public service remit and its approach to family-friendly branded content.

“It has been fantastic to partner with The Happy Egg Co, for the first time, on content which is both entertaining and educating,” she said.