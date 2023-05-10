Charities Addington Fund and Forage Aid merge to enhance offering

Farming charities Addington Fund and Forage Aid have agreed to join forces in a bid to pool resources, combine networks and enhance their offering.

The two charities said the move to form a new organisation would build on the "invaluable work" in supporting farmers and farm workers experiencing hardship.

Known for its work in providing housing, disaster relief and young entrants’ support, the Addington Fund will extend its on-farm disaster relief support under the Forage Aid brand.

This assistance will continue the legacy of Forage Aid offering emergency, short-term relief to alleviate or relieve livestock suffering by providing feed and bedding to those in need.

The Addington Fund welcomes Andrew Ward MBE, founder of Forage Aid and Tom Hind, Trustee of Forage Aid as Trustees of Addington to the board.

Peter Jinman, chairman of Addington said: "With the increasing challenges that farmers and farm-workers face, we’re delighted that Addington will be able to offer a wider network of practical support.

"In addition, I am extremely pleased that Andrew Ward and Tom Hind will join our board of Trustees, and we look forward to continuing the important and valued work of Forage Aid."

He said the new organisation would allow administration of the two charities to be combined for efficiency, as well as reducing any competition for funds that might arise within the farming and wider rural sectors.

"In addition, the enlarged Addington team will benefit from an extended network of capable Trustees and supporting stakeholders," he added.

The unified organisation will offer a “one-stop-shop” for assistance with a range of provisions and support – housing, elderly care, young persons’ support scheme, farm worker grants and disaster relief.

Forage Aid’s founder and chair, Andrew Ward MBE said it "makes perfect sense" to combine forces with a charity that complements the work of Forage Aid.

"Being the first respondents in extreme weather situations has meant that Forage Aid has already worked with Addington, and also the Farming Community Network, to support their other work in times of acute need.

"This work has made us very adept at finding the forage needed quickly, in the quantity and bale sizes needed, and through our network of friendly hauliers, to rapidly get it out to farms.”

Lord Curry of Kirkharle, former Defra Minister and former Chair of the Prince’s Countryside Fund, expressed similar sentiments.

"This merger makes absolute sense," he said, "At a time when farming is going through a period of unparalleled change, and help is absolutely necessary, to consolidate and use our resources as efficiently as possible is welcome news."