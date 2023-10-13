Charities work to resupply flood-stricken farmers in parts of Scotland

Charities are working together to resupply flood-stricken farmers in parts of Scotland who have lost supplies such as feed, forage and straw.

Farmland, crops and infrastructure have been dealt significant damage following extensive flooding caused by record-breaking rainfall.

Last week's extreme rainfall has left many of Scotland’s farmers left to assess the scale of damage and the impact to their businesses.

Now charities Forage Aid and RSABI have announced they are working together to supply farmers impacted by the flooding.

**FORAGE AID** RSABI is working with @ForageAid on the potential to supply replacement feed, forage & straw to farmers in Scotland who have lost supplies due to flooding. Pls email details to forageaid@rsabi.org.uk to help us assess demand. #farmingcommunity #kindness pic.twitter.com/lXGCQaQZAa — RSABI - supporting people in Scottish agriculture (@RSABI) October 12, 2023

Farmers who have lost supplies have been told to email forageaid@rsabi.org.uk to help the charities assess the demand.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the level of flooding was 'exceptional'.

He urged the Scottish government to consider what short-term support it could offer to help the recovery process.

"Significant areas of grassland, arable ground and high value crops such as potatoes, broccoli and turnips [are] under water and the loss of fodder and bedding to flooding are clear indicators of the unprecedented scale of damage in some part.

“What this event clearly demonstrates is that, when it comes to risk, it is the farming industry that is left carrying the can."

Mr Kennedy added: "While some losses may be insurable, many will not, and it is likely that farmers will be left with a bill for millions when the mop up is finally completed."