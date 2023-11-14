Charity announces free support for farmers to help reduce carbon

A scheme which provides free support for farmers looking to understand how they can better manage carbon on their farm will be extended.

The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) is extending its Carbon Clarity programme following a successful pilot roll out in Cumbria.

It offers an introduction to carbon reduction on farms through group workshops, one-to-one support, and assistance in creating a carbon ‘action plan'.

The prospect of understanding, measuring and capturing carbon can be overwhelming and to date much of the information and guidance available is aimed at larger farms.

But the RCF's programme aims to offer support for dairy and livestock farmers who are looking to become more informed about carbon on farm.

The charity has secured funding from Barclays bank to expand Carbon Clarity into Norfolk to help a further 20 farming families.

Chris Harrison, a farmer who took part in the Cumbria pilot, is implementing several changes, including planting a wood pasture, and mob grazing Luing cattle with collars linked to virtual fencing.

“We have halved sheep numbers and are aiming to increase species diversity in our grazed areas," he said, "Hopefully, all of this will mean that we will sequester more carbon.

"The cattle collars have worked, and we are very interested to see how the mob grazing changes their grazing effect on the sward. We are planting trees now in cages and will do many more next winter.”

Keith Halstead, executive director of the RCF, said the charity was committed to helping farming families navigate this challenging period of agricultural transition.

"The funding is enabling us to extend this new programme into two new regions," he said.

"[This] will help equip farmers with the knowledge and practical skills to manage their carbon on farm and take full advantage of new opportunities being introduced through environmental management programmes.”

The Norfolk workshop will take place at Easton College, Norwich on 30 November.