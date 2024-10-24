Charity awards £170k to farm support groups to 'power-up' families

A total of £170,000 has been awarded to nine farming groups across the UK as part of a charity's efforts to 'power-up' family farms.

The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) said it wanted to provide more support for farms to help them tackle economic difficulties and poor rural mental health.

Some of the recipients include Dartmoor Hill Farm Project, which has been awarded £20,000 to allow it to provide advice to local farmers as they transition away from direct payments.

Exmoor Hill Farming Network has been issued £20,000 to fund its programmes to help enhance farmer health and wellbeing and ease rural isolation.

And Farm Cornwall, which has also been awarded £20,000, will use the funding to support local farmers on new environmental schemes and continue its role as a source of support for farmers.

Keith Halstead, executive director of the RCF, said the funding was about "powering-up family farms" and giving them the support they need to "survive and thrive".

“Our aim is to support rural communities across the UK, helping to sustain a living landscape of working family farms and prosperous rural life," he added.

“Farming can be so different across the UK, so it’s important to us that we support locally-run farm support groups who are embedded in the communities they serve and therefore know what will make the biggest difference in their local area.”

Other farm support groups receiving RCF funding are: Herefordshire Rural Hub; the RSABI; Rural Support; the Farmer Network; the Farming Life Centre and Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services.

According to Mr Halstead, farmers across the country are currently facing "a whole raft of challenges".

"We know it’s a difficult time for so many families, so it’s vital our funding goes to where it will make the most impact," he said.

“The farm-support groups we’ve chosen to fund are truly innovative and collaborative organisations that are working with their local communities to find new and sustainable ways to build a better future.

“These are all community-led support groups which can help farmers find the right opportunities, look after their health and well-being, and promote sustainable development.”