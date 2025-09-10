Charity backs senior farming community with new social group

A new initiative is bringing retired farmers and agricultural workers together in Scotland, with the launch of a group aimed at tackling isolation and strengthening community ties.

The initiative, run by farming charity RSABI, is aimed at people of retirement age who have worked in agriculture – including farmers, farm workers and others connected to the industry.

The group, called ‘Plough On’, offers opportunities for social activities, farming-related visits, and the chance to meet like-minded people.

The programme has already proven popular in the south-west of Scotland and in Northern Ireland, where groups have organised events, talks and trips.

These have helped older farming people share memories, enjoy companionship and raise any concerns in a supportive environment.

Now senior members of the farming community in Angus are being invited to join a new ‘Plough On’ group, with the first meeting set to take place at Inverarity Church Hall on Monday 6 October.

RSABI chief executive, Carol McLaren said the idea for a group in Angus followed encouraging feedback from last year’s festive event.

“Our Ploughing On Festive Lunch... provided us with a lot of encouragement that an initiative like Plough On is very much needed for our industry’s much valued senior members.

"Feedback from the event confirmed many older farming people would love to get out and about more, and particularly enjoy time with other like-minded farming folk.”

She added: “We are therefore delighted to be offering this opportunity for retirement-age people in Angus to get together and inform us of what they would like arranged by way of events and activities through the year.”

The Angus group will run as a 12-month pilot, with regular gatherings planned throughout the year. Participants will be able to take part in farm-related activities as well as informal social meetings.

Anyone interested in joining the Angus Plough On group can visit RSABI's website to complete a short form, after which a member of the RSABI team will get in touch.