Charity founded by Scottish farmers delivers 300th 4x4 to Ukraine

Pickups for Peace, a charity founded by Scottish farmers, have delivered their 300th 4x4 vehicle to Ukraine after completing another 1,300 mile trip to the war-torn country.

The vehicles get used by firefighting, medical and air defence teams across the country and are packed with humanitarian aid for the trip.

Two of the participants in the 30 vehicle convoy were Scottish farmers Andrew Grey and Matty Steele, who purchased a second-hand Range Rover TDV6 to donate.

Andrew farms with his father near Carnoustie in Angus, where they grow predominantly soft fruit and vegetables with some arable.

Matty manages his 440ha family farm in Forfar, Angus, which includes combinable crops, free-range eggs, renewables and potatoes as well as being involved in NFU Scotland.

This is their third trip to Ukraine, their first was also the charities first, in March 2023. Matty says he originally heard about the project from one of the co-founders, who also farms in Scotland.

He said: "I first heard about it when I bumped into Mark Laird at the pub, on 22 December and he told me about his idea. So because of that we both joined the very first trip".

They both feel strongly that the Ukraine needs more support, as Matty says it is "quite important that Ukraine don't give up".

"I think it's just the right thing to do," he explained, "We got involved in a small way that we can support Ukraine".

The charity is still fundraising and looking for more 4x4 vehicles to deliver to Ukraine

With 12 convoys now completed the charity is still fundraising and looking for more vehicles to deliver to Ukraine, as well as aid items such as generators, medical equipment and 4x4 tyres.

The convoys are welcomed in Ukraine, with the handover taking place in Lviv, a city just inside the border with Poland, and attended by the head of the city administration and regional head of the air defence teams.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration said: "While the farmers of our closest neighbour organised a blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border and poured out grain that our people collect under shelling, risking their lives, other farmers travel thousands of kilometres to donate their SUV's so that Ukraine can win".

Co-founder Mark Laird runs farming businesses in both Scotland and Ukraine, with more than 100 employees in the country.

He said: “Shortly after the invasion we put our heads together, a number of us, and said ‘what can we really do? It was clear from Ukrainian sources, including the 24th Lviv Brigade, that pick-up trucks were in urgent need.

He said some members of his team had seen the vehicles in action. "Quite clearly, from what we're seeing and the stories we're getting back, they're making a difference".