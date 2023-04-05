Charity launches 18-month apprenticeship opportunity at Cumbria farm

Young people looking to launch a career in farming are being invited to apply for a unique apprenticeship opportunity at an upland sheep farm in Cumbria.

The Ernest Cook Trust is looking for applications from those with an interest in farming but who might otherwise struggle to make that step without some support.

The 18-month role begins in September, with the successful applicant starting the programme on the charity's farm, at Low Beckside farm in Mungrisdale.

The National Living Wage will be paid rather than the standard apprenticeship wage, the Trust confirmed.

A package of support including mentoring, extra training, work experience and the option of a travel bursary will also be provided.

The apprenticeship is a full-time role, with 20 per cent off-the-job training and is being run in conjunction with Kendal College.

Emily Crawley, head of learning at the Ernest Cook Trust, said: "They’ll have the opportunity to get hands on experience of upland sheep farming.

"They will gain a number of qualifications in the process, including first aid, quad bike driving, spraying and veterinary medicines.

"They’ll also have the chance to work alongside other apprentices, and the students who visit Low Beckside Farm as part of their studies.”

The Trust has launched the Francis Stone Apprenticeship in memory of a former long-serving tenant farmer, who lived on its Boarstall estate in Buckinghamshire.

The Francis Stone Apprenticeship is a first for Low Beckside farm, but not for the Ernest Cook Trust which has run other apprenticeship schemes.

In 2021, it took on nine recruits through the government’s Kickstart Scheme, to give them work experience in land-based roles. The majority went into employment.

For more details and information on applying, visit Ernest Cook Trust's website.