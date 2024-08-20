Charity launches new resilience checklist for farmers

A charity has launched a new resilience checklist to help farmers review some of the common components of business and personal resilience.

The Farming Community Network's (FCN) checklist aims to help farmers to identify strengths and highlight areas where more support may be beneficial.

It is available on FCN’s 'FarmWell' website [PDF] and contains information around topics relating to business, health, forward-planning and community connections.

Others topics include partnership agreements, business objectives, work-life balance, diet and exercise, succession planning and links with local communities.

Dr Jude McCann, chief executive officer of FCN, said since launch, FarmWell has supported thousands of farmers in exploring their options and planning ahead.

She said: "We are delighted to now be launching the Greenzone Checklist through FarmWell, which is an easy-to-use way of assessing what’s going well on the farm, and areas that might be beneficial to explore further.

"This is part of FCN’s proactive work to support farmers’ health, wellbeing and business resilience and to help people to explore their options.”

Mark Suthern, chair of FCN, added that the checklist will help farmers to review a wide range of both business and personal resilience components.

"It also provides a wide range of resources to help people to access further guidance and support," he said.

The FCN is a voluntary organisation and charity that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people in farming.

It has a wide network of volunteers, located throughout England and Wales, many of whom are involved in farming, or have close links with agriculture.