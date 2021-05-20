Charity RABI extends freephone helpline for farmers

Farming charity RABI is extending its freephone helpline this autumn to provide the farming community with a 24-hour service.

The charity will extend its round the clock service to 'better meet the needs of a sector renowned for working long and often unpredictable hours'.

The 24/7 helpline will remain free for all to access, RABI explained.

It comes amid an increasing demand from farmers, farm workers and those in the wider industry to access charity services.

Alicia Chivers, the charity's chief executive said: “Ensuring farming people know there is someone to talk to who will understand them, no matter what time it is, is a priority for RABI.

“With the challenges facing farming people becoming increasingly diverse and complex it is crucial that we remove as many barriers to accessing vital help as possible.

“Talking to someone and proactively seeking support is such a positive step and now there will be someone available at any time of the night or day."

RABI recently introduced an online wellbeing platform and launched the sector-wide research project the Big Farming Survey, which received over 15,000 responses.

Once analysed, the survey's findings will inform the development of RABI and other farmer support groups, helping to provide future support and service strategies.

"To ensure we gathered responses from the widest possible range of farming people, we had to be ambitious on behalf of our community,” Ms Chivers said.

“The results have exceeded our expectations and astounded many, including one research centre who advised us a response rate of over a couple of thousand was unattainable.

"We are hugely grateful to every organisation and individual who has supported the Big Farming Survey."